Bulletmouse, For Straight Shooters and Gun Nuts Only

Look out everybody, it's the Bulletmouse! Now available for $24.95, this chrome-plated, scroll wheel-equipped slug is guaranteed not to go all Elvis on you and put a bullet into your screen. It's so unique, it bills itself as "the original Rifle Bullet computer mouse." We're not quite sure what message you'll be sending by using such a pointing device, but just don't point it at us. [Bulletmouse]