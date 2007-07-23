Buffalo 56GB Solid State Portable Drive

Buffalo is taking the gloves off the solid state market, releasing a portable drive (just 57x89x14mm) that's up to a very palatable 56GB in size. Resistant to shock and ready to tumble, Buffalo's newest iteration puts solid state into slap-fight range of smaller portable drives. Of course, at $828 the pleasure will run you almost $15 per gigabyte. So at this point, it's Rambo tech only, yuppies. You kick it on Wall Street not the street. [buffalo via akihabara]