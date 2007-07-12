Bring Out The Bruised Kid in You with Roller Lights

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

6971.jpgThese Roller Lights are the equivalent of strap-on wheelies for the disco generation - provided you don't weigh more than 176 lb. , the two-wheeled toys attach to your shoes and flash away with their three color lights.

Tempting as it would be to announce the birth of the Gizmodo Roller Lights team, I don't think it will happen*. But since these things are reminiscent of Heelys, those strange trainers-with-casters that make ver yoof of today look like they're gliding along (as well as making them forget how to walk), and, at around $25, cost a third of the price, they are an alternative. Plus, you can borrow them when he's at school and you're late for work.

*If anyone is interested, don't hesitate to get in touch. Giz tee-shirts, yellow banana hammocks, plus the all important protective gear - I can see us now on America's Got Talent.

