Prepare for the upcoming apocalypse when all birds are extinct with these Breezy Singers Robot Birds. They have moving tails and heads, and react to motion and changes in light with their recorded songs that are straight from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. They sit still enough so that they are easily picked off with a shotgun one by one, or you can let them sit there and tweet so they'll scare away all the real birds, a task they can accomplish a whole lot cheaper than those falcon robot birds we showed you a couple of months ago.Choose from a variety of species, including the American Robin, Northern Cardinal, Eastern Bluebird, Blue Jay, American Goldfinch and Yellow Warbler. Wait a minute. These aren't actually supposed to be used for target practice, because they cost $14.90. Put away that shotgun; you'll have to silence them by using their on-off switches. [The Robot Store, via The Uber Review]
Breezy Singers Robot Birds, Annoying But Controllable
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse
Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.