Breakfast Wrap: Best of Wednesday Night

Original Transformers collection sells for $1m. Quite the background story too. Great timing with the auction, of course.

iLIMB bionic hand, looks / feels real. Damn smart functions too.

Buy PS2 on eBay, get sent â‚¬65,000! And then your parents cough up the cash to police!

Apple's original iPhone, circa 1983. Just bizarre. Looked far too advanced for the era!

SanDisk launches a Ducati edition flash drive. Naturally it goes faster too.

Voodoo laptop with 3 hard drives! Plus Intel Extreme Edition CPU and dual GPUs. Whoomph!