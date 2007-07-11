Breakfast Wrap: Best of Tuesday Night

Yes, I'm back with a wrap. Of course, your breakfast is my dinner right now, so it's duck and a side of fries - when in France...

Taser's Shockwave cannon array. Even if this did nothing it would scare the shit out of me if I saw it in the flesh.

Phonofonics pumps out 55db, no power necessary. I like the old school style to what is essentially a big ear cone.

Lawn chair balloonist travels 193 miles. So who is up for besting that mark this weekend?

Breath Air Helmet. No driver would ever cut you off when wearing this helmet.

New procedure turns beer bellies into bigger boobies. Keepin' it real!