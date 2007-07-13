Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Breakfast Wrap: Best of Thursday Night

wrap-guardian.jpg

Quick slice of toast this morning. We're all off for a busy Friday, right? Until lunch time when we can skive off for an early drink.

Articulated skateboard feels like snowboarding. Four wheels good, two wheels bad.

Firewinder turns wind into light. I worry about how much wind it needs - too much, and you won't want to be outside with it while it's shedding its precious light!

iPods and iPhones to share and sell music. Because that's working so well on the three Zunes they've sold...

Bionic legs help miracle crash survivor walk again. Words can't make jokes without coming off as offensive.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles