Breakfast Wrap: Best of Thursday Night

Articulated skateboard feels like snowboarding. Four wheels good, two wheels bad.

Firewinder turns wind into light. I worry about how much wind it needs - too much, and you won't want to be outside with it while it's shedding its precious light!

iPods and iPhones to share and sell music. Because that's working so well on the three Zunes they've sold...

Bionic legs help miracle crash survivor walk again. Words can't make jokes without coming off as offensive.