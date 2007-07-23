Breakfast Wrap: Best of the Weekend

What's the start-of-week equivalent of Thank God It's Friday? How about Kill Me Now It's Monday? Yes, brilliant.

Here's all the good stuff you might've missed while making the most of the wet weekend.

Rumored 6G iPod User Interface Will the 6G iPod's user interface be the same as the iPhone or not? Check out the video.

$6,299 Hello Kitty Robot Replaces Good Parenting "This is a perfect robot for whoever does not have a lot time to stay with child."

Japanese Man Spends $170K in Hi-Tech Dolls Whatever does it for ya, buddy!

Gang Kidnaps Gamer to Get Password Using Fake Orkut Date Guns, gangsters, Google and gaming - it doesn't get much better than this.

WowWee Alive Elvis Robot Unboxed... and Skinned Get inside the king of rock n' roll.

Stephen Colbert Gets His Free iPhone Seems like being an annoying prat is the best way to bag yourself an iPhone.

Moller M200G Hover-Car In Production and Selling for ~$125k Just like in The Jetsons.