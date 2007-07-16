Breakfast Wrap: Best of the Weekend

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Here's what you missed while you were off having a weekend instead of bathing in the glow of your beloved monitor...

Kit Spitfire's for just $150,000! Brisbane manufacturer taking the flying world by storm.

JVC introduces new noise-cancelling headphone line. Something to compete with the lush but expensive Bose?

Record breaking dual-layer plastic solar cells. Some call bullshit, others say this could be the revolution we need.

NTT DoCoMo getting set to test some 300Mb 3G. But we're not talking for use in mobile handsets.

60GB PS3 is isn't is being discontinued, along with hardware PS2 back compat. I'm still bitter we never got hardware back compat out here...

Up close with the Wiifit. Some video of the fitness system in action.

World's fastest residential Internet connection. 40Gbps. Whoooooomph!!!!!

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

