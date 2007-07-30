Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Breakfast Wrap: Best of the weekend

wrap-burnttoast.jpgGood Morning Giz AU! Nice to be home. Thanks a truckload to Jenneth for holding the fort last week, too. Hope you all took something from having a woman around the place for a while. And now, back to your regularly scheduled programming...

Breakfast Wrap turned up on Saturday, too. As a parting gift, Jen helped make sense after a big Friday night of Giz.

MIT harness the power of shopping mall zombies. If our feet end up driving the power for the shops, will they pass cost savings onto us consumers? Hmmm?

Virgin launches 3G-based phone and broadband service for the home. Hip! Hip! Hooray for more options!

Toshiba's UWB wireless laptop dock. Docking at home without actually plugging in? A little fluffy slice of heaven!

YouTube to auto block content very soon. By 'the fall'. How appropriate.

Best Space Walks in History. These photos totally give me the heebie jeebies.

First device for viewing living biological cells. You'd think they'd already done this. So it's a pretty serious breakthrough.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles