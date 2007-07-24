Breakfast Wrap: Best of Monday Night

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Try the $100 OLPC Operating System At Home Don't know why you'd want to do this, expect maybe to see how fast you can trip up the porn filter.

Sony PSP God of War Mod This mod brings the PSP's sexy back.

PS3 Firmware 1.9 Details Announced, Best Update Yet? Lots of new features, tweaks and changes.

One-Year-Old Shows Us How to Flick Through Photos on an iPhone Some babies have no shame - anything for publicity, right?

iPhone's security breached It was only a matter of time, but this was still pretty quick. Sucks to be an iPhone user ;)

By the way, I have recently discovered the show Heroes (yeah, welcome to last year, Jenneth), and it freakin' rocks. Craps all over Lost, which I was having serious withdrawal symptoms over. That Tim Kring guy - what a genius. -Jenneth Orantia

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

