Brando's USB Microscope Makes Small Things Big

The Mecca for all things USB, Brando, has brought out a digital microscope that is also a webcam and a USB hub. Good for science lessons, I suppose. And anyone who brought a pole dancer home, put her in the wash and accidentally shrunk her.

It's got a cracking pair of USB ports and works with Windows 98, 2000 and XP. There's a built-in microphone and it magnifies up to 600 times. Cost is $199, and here's a picture of what it can do.

Sheesh, guys, a leaf. Couldn't you have scraped off some toe jam and blown that up for us instead? [Product Page via UberGizmo]