Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Brando's USB Microscope Makes Small Things Big

usb-microscope.jpg The Mecca for all things USB, Brando, has brought out a digital microscope that is also a webcam and a USB hub. Good for science lessons, I suppose. And anyone who brought a pole dancer home, put her in the wash and accidentally shrunk her.

It's got a cracking pair of USB ports and works with Windows 98, 2000 and XP. There's a built-in microphone and it magnifies up to 600 times. Cost is $199, and here's a picture of what it can do.

ULIFE010500_10_L.jpg

Sheesh, guys, a leaf. Couldn't you have scraped off some toe jam and blown that up for us instead? [Product Page via UberGizmo]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles