Leave it to Brando to fill in the hole of USB warming by providing an actual steainless steel camping-like cup to the equation. So not only does this USB cup warmer warm cups, it provides its own cup to warm. Other than that, there's a four-foot USB cable, a lid, and an LED indicator to tell whether it's on or off. It's pretty barebones, and the $16 reflects that. [Brando]
Brando's USB Cup Warmer Comes With Actual Cup
