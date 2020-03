The childish at heart will love Brando's latest four-way USB hub. Bend it into any shape you want, it comes in two different shapes and will brighten up your desk with its acid colors. Gallery, price and specs all after the jump.

4-port hub Colourful design USB 2.0 Plug and play, hot swapping Low power consumption Interface: USB compliance Support Windows 98/98SE/ME/2000/XP Size: 200x40x11mm Weight: 69g

The four-way hub is also available with round components and costs $12. [Brando]