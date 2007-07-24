Brando Fountain Makes Water Dance, People Scream in Terror

This complete waste of everyone's time is the Portable Desktop Dancing Water Fountain from Brando. It reacts to sound by squirting synchronised jets of water a couple of inches into the air "to create a peacful oasis," says the product site. You can turn off the sound activated option so that the jets all go off constantly, but the only option I'm interested in is the one where I opt to pick up this battery-operated unit and throw it out of my window to create my own 'peaceful oasis'. Price and features after the jump.

Sound Activation Mode: The Water Fountain will react to any sound, such as your voice, clapping sound or Music. Stand Alone Mode: The Water Fountain will demonstrate different water patterns on its own. Independent Water Jets Portable Size and Cordless Battery-operated Beautiful Design complements your Home, Terrace and Office Option to personalize your Water Fountain with glass beads, stones, etc. Functions: Interactive Fun, Stress Relax, Household and Office Fun, Fung Shui Decoration, Collectable HxWxD(approx.): 120mm x 280mm x 280mm Shipping Weight: about 900g

All this fugliness will cost you $46.90, USB Gnome not included. [Brando]