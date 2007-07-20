Botanicalls Let Your Plants Call When Thirsty

Instead of having to remember to water your plants every day, how about installing a gadget that allows them to call you when they need water? Botanicalls does just that, with a soil-moisture sensor that detects whether a plan needs water and call you (on the phone that's connected to the plant) with the results whenever you want. In version two, which they're working on now, the device will add a light sensor, a display, ambient sensor, and ability to update websites and emails and call any phone, not just the one that's connected. Definitely neat if you're the type of guy who enjoys plant watering, but doesn't quite remember to do it often enough. [Botanicalls via Treehugger]