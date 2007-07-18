If there is one complaint I have about every boomerang competition I go to, it's that there simply aren't enough hot dogs. Apparently boomerang enthusiast Paul Sprague and I don't frequent the same contests, because when he goes boomeranging (yep, that's a word), he brings along his self-designed BoomChef solar-powered grill, built intentionally for grilling up hot dogs at boomerang competitions. When he says solar powered, he means it—the thing is literally a glass box that catches sunlight bounced off a reflective Mylar panel.While Paul claims his design is capable of cooking just about anything you'd want to throw on a grill, your body will probably thank you if you stick to pre-cooked foods like the hot dogs it was designed to heat up. On the sunniest of days you can expect a BoomChef to get up to about 230 degrees Fahrenheit after a few hours in the sun, which will actually cook food, but you'll be waiting awhile (long enough to go throw some boomerangs or something). Between the sweet technical diagram and the production notes on the official site, you can probably try out your own "cheap to build, free to operate" BoomChef grill next weekend. [BoomChef Grill via Neatorama]
BoomChef Solar-Powered Hot Dog Grill Is Niche Market Gold
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse
Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.