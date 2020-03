The BoomBucket is a weatherproof, portable speaker system with remote control for your iPod. Once charged, its two speakers will run for eight hours, meaning that you can bug your fellow beach monkeys by playing Chacarron on a loop.

It's fourth- and fifth- gen iPod-, Nano- and Mini-compatible, and charges them while they are docked. There's a 3.5mm jack for other MP3 players. Available in black and white, it costs $150. [Skymall via 7Gadgets]