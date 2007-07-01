Bona-Phone, Stealing iPhone Thunder

With all the innovations surrounding the iPhone, we didn't expect a product like the Bona-Phone to come along and steal the limelight. Featuring breakthroughs like "touch-bone" dialing and easy-to-hold shaft design, the learning curve of the $30 Bona-Phone is considered much lower given its organic, intuitive design. Trust us, if Meredith Viera was demoing the Bona-Phone on the Today Show, she would have had no problems "answering" the thing. Product Page [via nerdapproved]