Bob Machine, Cheap Robo Buddy

We could all use an extra ally at the office, which is why Man created the Bob Machine. At the flip of a switch, Bob will rattle around your desk, powered by a few watch batteries. And when you are done being bored by Bob, you just turn him back off. Look—the Bob Machine doesn't do much. We know that. But until Johnny 5 or ET join us for drinks after work, Bob's the best we've got. So live with it. Cough up the $30 for an overpriced preschool toy or freeze yourself for a day when we have better friends. Your choice.

[product page via tfts]