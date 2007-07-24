The MiniCat is a self-assembling catamaran. Costing $4,905, it consists of a couple of floats, sails, some aluminum rods, an alloy mast, a rudder, keel fin and a trampoline. You can assemble it in around half an hour (well, it would take me a couple of days—the Addy-Ikea Flatpack interface is not a sight most of us want to see, believe you me) and this is what it looks like packed up and ready to go...Ooh, it may be tiny, but it's a serious piece of kit for serious sailors. At the moment it's only available in Europe, but hey, get a one-way flight, be brave and sail it back across the Atlantic. Just don't forget to pack your waterproofs, a foghorn and an inflatable doll, just in case you sink—or maybe you just feel like you might need the company. [MiniCat via Red Ferret]
Boat in a Bag for Sailors on the Move
