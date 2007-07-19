Designed to help previous heart attack victims regain confident mobility, this unnamed prototype heart monitor takes frequent electrocardiogram readings and uploads them to a customized cellphone via Bluetooth. The phone is equipped with an ECG analyzer that watches for signs of impending heart failure. If your ticker stops ticking, your ECG is sent in an SMS text to your local hospital along with a cry for help. But can the paramedics find you in time?Right now, the answer is probably no. The next step in the evolution of this device is to integrate GPS tracking into the SMS message so that medical personnel can be at your location as soon as possible. If it pans out, expect to see ads for this kind of thing during daytime reruns of The Price Is Right. [Bluetooth Health Monitor via New Launches]
Bluetooth Heart Monitor Texts Your Hospital Before You Die
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse
Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.