Bluetooth Heart Monitor Texts Your Hospital Before You Die

Designed to help previous heart attack victims regain confident mobility, this unnamed prototype heart monitor takes frequent electrocardiogram readings and uploads them to a customized cellphone via Bluetooth. The phone is equipped with an ECG analyzer that watches for signs of impending heart failure. If your ticker stops ticking, your ECG is sent in an SMS text to your local hospital along with a cry for help. But can the paramedics find you in time? Right now, the answer is probably no. The next step in the evolution of this device is to integrate GPS tracking into the SMS message so that medical personnel can be at your location as soon as possible. If it pans out, expect to see ads for this kind of thing during daytime reruns of The Price Is Right. [Bluetooth Health Monitor via New Launches]