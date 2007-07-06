Bluetooth Dongle Almost Small Enough for a Flea Circus

How much smaller can a Bluetooth dongle get? This one from DTech is just 4.5mm thick, and if you think it looks small compared to that British penny, imagine it with its plug-in part retracted. Good thing it has a hook on the end so you can attach it to your keyring, or else this puppy could get lost in your pocket. Is it as effective as larger Bluetooth transceivers?

Despite its improbably small size, its purveyors say it still manages to muster up the same range as other Bluetooth dongles, around 33 feet. This must be the last stage of Bluetooth attachment size diminution, before they're built in to just about every electronic device.

Product Page [Maplin, via Sci Fi Tech]