Blatant iPhone Clone Sucks Hard

Send in the iPhone clones, and this one is the most blatant ripoff we've seen yet, even more so than the Meizu MiniOne. Seen on a Chinese auction site, this one touts itself as being "more formidable than the iPhone," calling itself the "Love Feng Mobile Phone." It's just the kind of cheap knockoff we love to hate. Take the jump for a gallery and more specs.

From what we can gather, its makers think this is better than the iPhone because it accepts microSD cards, and it says here it runs Windows XP and has a 2-megapixel camera on board. And hey, it has 3D sound! At least they're not claiming it's a smartphone. [Taibao.com]