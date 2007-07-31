Blatant iPhone Clone Sucks Hard

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

iphone_knockoff_front.jpgSend in the iPhone clones, and this one is the most blatant ripoff we've seen yet, even more so than the Meizu MiniOne. Seen on a Chinese auction site, this one touts itself as being "more formidable than the iPhone," calling itself the "Love Feng Mobile Phone." It's just the kind of cheap knockoff we love to hate. Take the jump for a gallery and more specs.

From what we can gather, its makers think this is better than the iPhone because it accepts microSD cards, and it says here it runs Windows XP and has a 2-megapixel camera on board. And hey, it has 3D sound! At least they're not claiming it's a smartphone. [Taibao.com]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

