Black & White iPhone Skin

450px-B%26wicons.jpgI don't even own an iPhone, and I'm already sick of its mass produced, family friendly, there is no poverty and the world can be simple icons. Meanwhile, I'm digging this black and white version one user created and dared to load onto his iPhone—risking not only his precious tech, but the fragile, tacit blessing of Steve Jobs, too.

While the process isn't exactly drag 'n drop, it's not straight coding either. Using Jailbreak software, you crash your (friend's) iPhone and replace the icon.png files with anything of your choosing. Once you are done loading the (Windows 95) icon set, just restart the iPhone and everything should be functioning fine (your friend will never talk to you again). Hit the link for the full process and free black & white icon collection...just don't come crying to us if you screw up and flush $600 (of your former friend's money) down the drain. [mondmyiphone] Thanks Cody!

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

