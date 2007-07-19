When the Korea-only Black Eagle GPS detects a deceleration of 1.1G or more, it assumes you've plowed into a tree or car, and saves an 18-second video clip of the collision. (12 seconds before, pulled from a cache, and 6 seconds after.) It also has sensors for lane changes. I'm not sure I'd want this incriminating AV evidence on my dash, which also reports your speed before impact. [AVING]
Black Eagle GPS Video Logs Car Crashes
