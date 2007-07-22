Black Bar Glasses Keep Pricks Anonymous

If you've ever filmed a porn flick, but subsequently wished you had concealed your identity, then the Black Bar Glasses are for you. Available from the aptly named Stupididiotic at $10, wasting your money will never be quite so easy as it is here. Sure the glasses will conceal your identity, however, on the downside they will relieve you of that prized dignity you've worked so hard for. Mind you, starring in a porno with animals and jelly pink rubber walls has already obliterated your reputation. Respect the last morsels of credibility you have and listen to your mother - you're a cretin. No one loves you for a reason; do something productive. [Product Page]