In their quest to save our dying planet, ecologically concerned people are often forced to make sacrifices. If you're compelled to join them, you can start by getting rid of that fancy superstore toothbrush and replace it with the Source Toothbrush, an environmentally friendly hygienic tool constructed from wood fiber and a special plastic made from Nebraska corn. Its replaceable heads also feature the world's first "radial bristling" for maximum plaque-busting power. Nobody says you have to have bad breath to be a tree hugging hippie. $7.95 [Source Toothbrush via UberReview]
Biodegradable Source Toothbrush Saves The World One Head At A Time
