BigPond launches mobile TV

motorola_bigpond_tv_lores.jpg Hold that Torrent! Telstra has just launched a new "mobile TV" service that lets Next G users download shows like Family Guy, Pimp My Ride, South Park and The Chaser's War on Everything to their mobile. Can you believe it? Video. On your mobile. Full-length episodes cost $4.95 each and can be viewed for up to seven days, while short clips are 50c a pop and can be viewed for 24 hours.

So let's get this straight. You could buy a DVD with four episodes of South Park from ezydvd for $12.95 - a box that you can keep forever and pass on to your grandchildren and grandchildren's grandchildren, or you could download a single poxy episode of South Park onto your mobile, with resolution the size of a postage stamp, compression artifacts out the whazoo and can only be viewed for seven days for $4.95?

What's Telstra smoking? Because I want some. Big names for BigPond's mobile TV [SMH]-Jenneth Orantia

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

