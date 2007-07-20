BigBelly Solar Trash Can Crushes Garbage, Frustrates Hobos

The BigBelly is a public trash can that's solar powered, allowing it to compact people's garbage and store four to six times as much as a regular can. In addition, it keeps less trash from spilling out, meaning less food for birds, meaning less bird poops on your car. Seems like a win-win to us. And while your cheapskate town government might not like the $4,000 pricetag, I'm sure they'd like the savings in manpower, seeing this thing doesn't need to be emptied as often, and the image enhancement of having something solar powered on your city streets. Everyone knows that anything solar powered is environmentally friendly, even if regular trash cans don't use any power at all. [Primidi via Ubergizmo]