Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Beverage Buddy Brings the Brews to You

21830.jpgThe Beverage Buddy is a rather useful little remote-controlled buggy for those of us whose inner sofa monster can be conjured up at regular intervals. It brings a couple of cans - or bottles - in its bucket seats to wherever we might be lying, lazy and unashamed. There's one flaw, though...

Where is the Beverage Buddy's Buddy? An RC fork-lift truck (either it would have to have a ve-e-e-ry long lift, or magnetic caterpillar treads to enable it to drive up the bottom bit of the fridge, open the door and manoeuvre a beer onto its forks) in order to save us from hefting our can't-be-botheredness off the couch and into the kitchen.

The Beverage Buddy costs $37.43 and needs one 9V battery and 4 AAs.

[Spilsbury via Red Ferret]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles