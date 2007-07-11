Best. Wedding Cake. Ever.

Talk about a modern-day masterpiece: a four-tier wedding cake featuring no less than four game consoles. GameDaily contributor and self-proclaimed "games junkie" (no doubt about it: just check out her wedding cake!), Carol Orsini, got hitched in true geek style.

Highlights: "If you look closely enough, you can see the DVD remote sensor in a controller port. Such attention to detail! Topping the entire masterpiece (as it should) is the limited edition 'Legend of Zelda' gold GameCube."

Debate's raging as to whether that bloke with the look of exhilaration in the background is her "non-gamer" husband.

Have your games and eat them too! [GameDaily]