Beosound 6 MP3 Player, Great Looks at Even Greater Cost

Bang & Olufsen's Beosound 6 MP3 player is definitely a "come and get me" nod towards the Nano market - albeit the few people in the Nano market who would be happy to spunk a schmazillion bucks on an MP3 player with poxy 4GB memory (are there any out there?) So what has ramped the price up to over four times the price of an equivalent Nano - surely it's not the leather case and A8 earphones that accompany it...

Based on the design of the Samsung YP-Z5 MP3, the Beosound 6 shares the Korean player's interface. Measuring 3.5 x 1.7 x 0.5 inches, it sports a 1.8-inch color LCD screen. Battery life is 24 hours, and it supports both MP3 and WMA formats.

So, all that for $812, eh? *Faints*. [Beoworld]