Belkin Wireless USB Adapters Forthcoming, Wireless Future Ahead

belkin-wireless-usb-f5u035.jpgHere's the world's first pair of wireless USB adapters, the model F5U035 from Belkin that can either communicate with each other for PC-to-PC transfers, or each can act as a link to a wireless USB hub. Or, anywhere you might have a USB cable, these two devices could communicate with each other and eliminate all that wiring.

This is an unannounced product, and more info about it thus far is spotty, but its price will reportedly be $179.99 for this duo of wireless goodness. We're also hearing these dongles are certified for the wireless USB standard, making them compatible with upcoming wireless USB webcams, speakers and drives. So if you're looking to eliminate USB cables for distances under 30 feet, this might be something to consider. [Everything USB]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

