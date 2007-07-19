Belkin Wireless USB Adapters Forthcoming, Wireless Future Ahead

Here's the world's first pair of wireless USB adapters, the model F5U035 from Belkin that can either communicate with each other for PC-to-PC transfers, or each can act as a link to a wireless USB hub. Or, anywhere you might have a USB cable, these two devices could communicate with each other and eliminate all that wiring.

This is an unannounced product, and more info about it thus far is spotty, but its price will reportedly be $179.99 for this duo of wireless goodness. We're also hearing these dongles are certified for the wireless USB standard, making them compatible with upcoming wireless USB webcams, speakers and drives. So if you're looking to eliminate USB cables for distances under 30 feet, this might be something to consider. [Everything USB]