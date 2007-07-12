Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Belkin N1 Vision Router Makes 802.11n Sexier Than Ever With Built-In Screen

belkinvision.jpgBelkin's latest N1 series router, the N1 Vision, isn't just hands-down the smokiest 802.11n draft 2.0 router we've seen—it tries to one-up everyone else with a built-in LCD screen that displays info ranging from a bandwidth speedometer to the number of neighbors leeching your internet. At $US200, the sexiness doesn't come cheap, but it can be yours later this month. More details after the jump.

•Interactive network display •Plug-and-Play "CD-less" setup •Operating Range: Up to 1,600 ft.** •Link Rate: Up to 300Mbps in 20/40MHz channel mode •Compatible with IEEE 802.11g, 802.11b, 802.11n draft 2.0*, 802.3ab •Ports: WAN - 1 Gigabit port; LAN - 4 Gigabit ports •Security: Wi-Fi Protected Setupâ„¢; WPAâ„¢, WPA2â„¢; 64-/128-bit WEP encryption; multiple SSID •VPN Support: PPTP; IPSec pass-through

Belkin N1 Vision

