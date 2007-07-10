Belkin has just released a way to add 802.11n connectivity to your laptop with Express Card or PC Card slot, so you could easily get all those streaming porn HD clips where it really matters: in the bathroom. Destined to become obsolete as soon as you change your notebook, the Belkin N1 Wireless goes for $120 for the Express Card flavor and $100 for the regular. [Belkin via Krunker]
Belkin N1 Adds 802.11n to Your Express Card Laptop
