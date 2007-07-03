Belkin iPhone Accessories Arrive

Belkin just announced its lineup of iPhone accessories. There are three cases we gave you a video peek at last week: a clear acrylic one for protection and use on-the-go, a sport armband and a leather wallet, each for a reasonable $US30. But that's not all.

There are two stereo audio cables that resemble many that you certainly already own except for one key difference: They actually fit in the iPhone's mysteriously recessed 3.5mm stereo jack. The grand finale is an $US11 adapter that lets you use the headphones and stereo cables you already spent your hard-earned dollars on.

If I sound a little grouchy about this brave new "made for iPhone" future, it's because I have several moving boxes full of stereo cables, headphones and adapters that would work just fine with the iPhone, were it not for that little, uh, design choice.