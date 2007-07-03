Belkin iPhone Accessories Arrive

Belkin just announced its lineup of iPhone accessories. There are three cases we gave you a video peek at last week: a clear acrylic one for protection and use on-the-go, a sport armband and a leather wallet, each for a reasonable $US30. But that's not all.
There are two stereo audio cables that resemble many that you certainly already own except for one key difference: They actually fit in the iPhone's mysteriously recessed 3.5mm stereo jack. The grand finale is an $US11 adapter that lets you use the headphones and stereo cables you already spent your hard-earned dollars on.
If I sound a little grouchy about this brave new "made for iPhone" future, it's because I have several moving boxes full of stereo cables, headphones and adapters that would work just fine with the iPhone, were it not for that little, uh, design choice.
(Compton, CA) - July 2, 2007 - Belkin releases new cases and cables for the iPhone. A Sport Armband, and Acrylic and Slim-Fit Cases let you carry your iPhone anywhere and keep it fully protected. The Stereo and Mini-Stereo Cables allow you to listen to your tunes through your home stereo system or portable speakers.
AVAILABILITY July 2007 with launches in Asia, Europe, and Australia to follow.
Acrylic Case for iPhone (F8Z172) - $29.99 â€¢ Thin, compact protection for pocket carrying â€¢ Hard acrylic case for maximum protection â€¢ Full access to hard keys, ports, and navigation screen â€¢ Transformable kickstand/belt clip for video viewing
Slim-Fit Case for iPhone (F8Z169-BLK) - $29.99 â€¢ Premium, designer leather â€¢ Removable belt clip â€¢ Easy removal of your iPhone through mesh base â€¢ Mesh base allows for full speaker volume â€¢ Padded exterior for extra comfort
Sport Armband for iPhone (F8Z170-KG) - $29.99 â€¢ Machine-washable â€¢ Included pocket for key or earbud storage â€¢ Full screen protection and navigation access â€¢ Breathable material for maximum comfort
Mini-Stereo Cable for iPhone (F8Z181-06-GLD) - $19.99 â€¢ 3.5mm plug to 3.5mm plug â€¢ 6 ft. cable â€¢ Chrome-finished connectors and nickel-plated contacts
Stereo Cable for iPhone (F8Z180-07-GLD) - $14.99 â€¢ 3.5mm plug to RCA â€¢ 7 ft. cable â€¢ Chrome-finished connectors and nickel-plated contacts â€¢ Color-coated connectors
Headphone Adapter for iPhone (F8Z177) - $10.95 â€¢ Offers a fast and easy way to connect any 3.5mm stereo headphones â€¢ Works with all Belkin cases for iPhone â€¢ Comes with a Belkin Lifetime Warranty