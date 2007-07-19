Bedford Smart Recharge Station is Something Your Wife Would Like

The Bedford Smart Recharge Station from Pottery Barn could be just the thing to charge your gadgets and keep your decorative style intact—just the way she wants. The bad news is that it costs $79 and doesn't actually come with a power strip to plug your gadgets into. It actually reminds our resident teen expert Ben Longo of this $299 PB Teen Smart Bedside table, which is REALLY a ripoff. [Pottery Barn - Thanks Larry!]