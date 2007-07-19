The Bedford Smart Recharge Station from Pottery Barn could be just the thing to charge your gadgets and keep your decorative style intact—just the way she wants. The bad news is that it costs $79 and doesn't actually come with a power strip to plug your gadgets into. It actually reminds our resident teen expert Ben Longo of this $299 PB Teen Smart Bedside table, which is REALLY a ripoff. [Pottery Barn - Thanks Larry!]
Bedford Smart Recharge Station is Something Your Wife Would Like
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.