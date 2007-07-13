This golf club concept is supposedly just for use on the beach, so you don't need to carry a whole set of clubs around, but I see no reason for it not to be just as practical on the actual links. It's a club with a rotating face, allowing for you to adjust that 5 iron to a 9 iron quickly and easily. It's a neat idea, and if the hollow body and mesh face were replaced with regular club materials I don't see why you wouldn't be able to bring this to Augusta, leaving your sassy caddie back at the pro shop. [ThisNext via Be Sportier]
Beach Golf Concept Makes Caddies Obsolete
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.