Beach Golf Concept Makes Caddies Obsolete

This golf club concept is supposedly just for use on the beach, so you don't need to carry a whole set of clubs around, but I see no reason for it not to be just as practical on the actual links. It's a club with a rotating face, allowing for you to adjust that 5 iron to a 9 iron quickly and easily. It's a neat idea, and if the hollow body and mesh face were replaced with regular club materials I don't see why you wouldn't be able to bring this to Augusta, leaving your sassy caddie back at the pro shop. [ThisNext via Be Sportier]