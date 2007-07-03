Bandai's Hex Bugs React Better to Clapping than Stamping

These little bugs are the latest thing from Bandai. There are six of them, and they are about as useful as a chocolate teapot - but you can bet your can of Bug-Gone that entomologists will be queueing round the block to pick up one of these critters when they are released later this year.

Each one of the six is a different color and has a different name - Alpha, Bravo, Charley, etc. The $US16 Hex runs on a tiny battery, responds to handclaps and steers clear of objects all by itself. Sounds rather like my man after I had housetrained him.

Bandai Hex bug [UberGizmo]