Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Avatar Machine Further Distances You From Reality

Do you play so many videogames that you feel weird walking around without being able to see yourself from a third-person perspective? If so, you need to uninstall World of Warcraft and reacquaint yourself with the sun and your peers. If that seems like too difficult a prospect to handle, you can always just get an Avatar Machine. This contraption for the antisocial and maladjusted allows you to stroll around the real world seeing yourself from a perspective you're more used to, all while freaking out everyone around you. It's all very depressing, but it's your life. Or lack thereof. [Geekologie]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles