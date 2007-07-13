Do you play so many videogames that you feel weird walking around without being able to see yourself from a third-person perspective? If so, you need to uninstall World of Warcraft and reacquaint yourself with the sun and your peers. If that seems like too difficult a prospect to handle, you can always just get an Avatar Machine. This contraption for the antisocial and maladjusted allows you to stroll around the real world seeing yourself from a perspective you're more used to, all while freaking out everyone around you. It's all very depressing, but it's your life. Or lack thereof. [Geekologie]
Avatar Machine Further Distances You From Reality
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.