Avatar Machine Further Distances You From Reality

Do you play so many videogames that you feel weird walking around without being able to see yourself from a third-person perspective? If so, you need to uninstall World of Warcraft and reacquaint yourself with the sun and your peers. If that seems like too difficult a prospect to handle, you can always just get an Avatar Machine. This contraption for the antisocial and maladjusted allows you to stroll around the real world seeing yourself from a perspective you're more used to, all while freaking out everyone around you. It's all very depressing, but it's your life. Or lack thereof. [Geekologie]