Augmented Reality Sculpture Makes You Think You Are Tron

The Augmented Sculpture project by Pablo Valbuena mixes a "volumetric base that serves as support for a second level, a virtual projected layer that allows controlling the transformation and sequentiality of space-time." In other words, what they refer to in scientific circles as "that kick-ass groovy Tron stuff." Also called, augmented reality. Watch the video and be amazed.

As you can see in the video, unlike other augmented reality projects, the virtual layer is projected over the physical layer. The final effect, coupled with the out-worldly music, is mesmerizing. Or maybe it's just my Guinness intake today. Either way, viva Pablo!

You can find the entire demo video on his Web page.

Project Page [Pablo Valbuena via PSFK]