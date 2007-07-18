Audiovox Intros New Acoustic Research and Jensen Products At Mostly Affordable Prices

Audiovox isn't so much an innovator as a "value" company, making (or at least branding) products that are fairly cheap in price but hopefully hold together. You probably know Jensen is an Audiovox brand; you may not know that Acoustic Research (along with certain RCA products) were added to the Audiovox lineup not long ago. Today in NYC, Audiovox showed some of the hotter things from its current lineup—Jensen Rock-N-Road XM-capable GPS, the Audiovox wireless surround-sound home theater debuted at CES, and Jensen Code Alarm remote-start keychain with full motion video (in gallery)—plus some fun new stuff...• Jensen NVX225 - The low end of portable GPS navigators keeps getting lower. This little one with SiRFStar III chip and Navteq data lists for a pretty damn low $249. Wonder what its street price will be?

• Jensen NVX430BT navigator with, yep you guessed it, Bluetooth. Price is TBD, and the product ships this fall.

• Audiovox digital photo frames (DPF) in 7", 8" and 10.4" models ($99 to $199). Standard frames, just like most other China-based manufacturers, but these have clock and calendar software. I'm wondering how beneficial a clock will be in a picture frame, but it's a neat idea. I'd like to see the clock superimposed over my images, though. Not sure if that's possible. Yet.

• Two portable Audiovox 8" DVD players: $199 with iPod iPod dock for video out (no iPhones!), and $149 for DVDs only. These were my favorite pieces of the show (besides the cute remote-start keychain in the gallery). I like the matte black finish, and the 8" screen looked decent. The iPod dock does DivX and has a USB jack too.

• Model ARE05 noise-isolating earbuds for $79, about middle of the pack, price wise, and looked fairly decent. Of course, I didn't stick them in my ears.

• The priciest announcements were in the wireless headphone category, where the 2.1 AWD210 set lists for $199, and the AWD510 5.1 surround wireless headphones list for $349; both use 2.4GHz RF, rather than the previous Acoustic Research wireless headphones that used 900MHz technology.