AT&T Windows Mobile 6 ROM For Palm Treo 750

If you've been waiting to update your Palm Treo 750 to Windows Mobile 6 becuase you didn't want the possible instability of a third-party ROM, you're in luck. The official AT&T WM6 ROM has been leaked, and you can download it now. And since this is the "official" ROM, it probably means the "real" official ROM, direct from AT&T, should be available soon. [Rapidshare via XDA Devs via Crunchgear]