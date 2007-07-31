If you've been waiting to update your Palm Treo 750 to Windows Mobile 6 becuase you didn't want the possible instability of a third-party ROM, you're in luck. The official AT&T WM6 ROM has been leaked, and you can download it now. And since this is the "official" ROM, it probably means the "real" official ROM, direct from AT&T, should be available soon. [Rapidshare via XDA Devs via Crunchgear]
AT&T Windows Mobile 6 ROM For Palm Treo 750
