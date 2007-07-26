AT&T Gets the Pantech C150 Low-End Cameraphone

If you thought that AT&T was becoming a high-end boutique cellphone shop with handsets like the iPhone and the HTC 8925, Pantech's latest addition to their roster will straighten you out. The C150 is a pretty nice looking low-end cameraphone with a VGA camera, Bluetooth, Yahoo Mail, AOL, Windows Live Mail support, MP3 ringtones, picture and ringtone caller ID and not a whole lot else. It's a candybar phone that measures 4.1 x 1.7 x .49 inches with a 128x160 pixel screen. So don't worry that you won't be able to pick up a possibly free-after-rebate phone from AT&T that doesn't look halfway bad. [Pantech]