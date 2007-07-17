AT&T Apparently Offering Non-iPhone Plans to iPhone Users (As Promised)

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

AT%26T-Star.jpgElectronista reports that if you get AT&T on the horn and threaten to cancel because of slow or unused iPhone Internet capabilites, they might try to strike up a secret deal: $40 a month for 450 minutes and 5,000 night-and-weekend minutes. Wi-Fi works but there's no mobile data. Also, you kiss Visual Voicemail and those 200 SMS messages good-bye, but you do save 20 bucks. Hmmm, that sounds suspiciously like AT&T's 450-minute Nation plan. Could this be fulfillment of Apple's original promise?

450.jpgBack when Apple and AT&T announced iPhone plans, they said, "In addition, iPhone customers can choose from any of AT&T's standard service plans." Could the secret rate simply be a standard service plan? If you try this, though, take heed: You will probably see added costs for text messaging, and you may really miss that Visual Voicemail. [Electronista]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

