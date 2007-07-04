ASUS PG221 Widescreen Multimedia Monitor

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

1707_l.jpgThe ASUS PG221 is a 22-inch monitor with a feature set that rival some home entertainment systems. Two 10W speakers and a 15W sub are built directly into the monitor, which can support 6.1-CH surround sound system with SRS TruSurround XT Technology (though we don't see much in terms of additional speaker outputs). The monitor also includes Asus' version of the Ambilight called Light-in-Motion. You choose the gaming type (fighting, strategy, etc) and it chooses the color.

Stack all these features on top of the solid DVI, D-Sub, composite, and S-Video inputs, 1680 x 1050 resolution, 2000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, 320cd/m2 brightness and 2ms response—and you've got a pretty cool gadget...even for a monitor. Still looks to be priceless. Product Page [via fareastgizmos]

