Ask.com Brings Anonymous Searching With AskEraser

Ask.com isn't quite getting the traction it needs to overpower Google in the search arena with the weird algorithm ads, so it's besting Google in another arena: privacy. By providing a tool called AskEraser, Ask will allow users to perform internet searches—googling, if you will—without storing any of the search information server side. This is one of privacy fans' big complaints about Google, which recently shortened the span it keeps anonymous search data to 18 months. So if you're going to search for something you shouldn't be searching for, Ask has you covered. [Ask via Ars Technica]