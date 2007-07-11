Ars Technica's iPhone Review Long and Distinguished

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

arsreview.png Ars Technica's iPhone review is long and touches upon some great things we missed, like activation itself, as well as a few hacks, and tons of videos. But it gets a full post for its full-on destruction derby stress test including lots of keys, gravel, knives, boots, concrete, and a toilet. This isn't a malicious breakdown, like a blending; this is for science. And don't forget our own review if you haven't checked it out. [Ars]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

