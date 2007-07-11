Ars Technica's iPhone review is long and touches upon some great things we missed, like activation itself, as well as a few hacks, and tons of videos. But it gets a full post for its full-on destruction derby stress test including lots of keys, gravel, knives, boots, concrete, and a toilet. This isn't a malicious breakdown, like a blending; this is for science. And don't forget our own review if you haven't checked it out. [Ars]
Ars Technica's iPhone Review Long and Distinguished
