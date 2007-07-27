Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Area Man Gets Nintendo Gamepad Tattoo 22 Years Too Late

nes-tatoo.jpg Why oh why there are no hot buxom Scandinavian blondes sending us pictures of their oily, perfectly suntanned nude bodies with technology-related tattoos on them? Oh, hold on, I know. Because only dorks do that kind of thing. Like this guy with his NES gamepad, who probably should get struck by lighting too. Do you have pictures of your body with a cool tattoo? Yeah? Good. Destroy them. Unless you are Swedish girl. Then you can send them to me tips. [Way Odd - Paul, next time, don't do it]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles