Area Man Gets Nintendo Gamepad Tattoo 22 Years Too Late

Why oh why there are no hot buxom Scandinavian blondes sending us pictures of their oily, perfectly suntanned nude bodies with technology-related tattoos on them? Oh, hold on, I know. Because only dorks do that kind of thing. Like this guy with his NES gamepad, who probably should get struck by lighting too. Do you have pictures of your body with a cool tattoo? Yeah? Good. Destroy them. Unless you are Swedish girl. Then you can send them to me tips. [Way Odd - Paul, next time, don't do it]